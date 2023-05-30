scorecardresearch
Rajasthan Board class 10th results 2023: Steps to download

Written by FE Online
Rajasthan Board, class 10th results 2023, Steps to download
Rajasthan Board class 10th results 2023: The wait is over! The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the class 10th results soon. After the announcement, students of class 10th will be able to check their results on the official websites of the board – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

In the first week of June, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will announce the class 10th result (2023). One day before the result day, the official date and time for the result will be announced.

In the state, more than nine lakh students are eagerly waiting for their results. 

RBSE class 10th results: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in (the official website for the RBSE)

Step 2: Search for the ‘Result’ section. Click on the ‘RBSE 10th Result 2023’ link.

Step 3: Enter the roll number and date of birth to check the result. Now, click submit in the results box.

Step 4: The Rajasthan board’s 10th results of 2023 will be shown on the screen.

Step 5: Click download. Save the result for future reference.

About Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE)

In the Indian state of Rajasthan, RBSE is a board of education for school-level education. It operates under the Government of Rajasthan. In Ajmer, RBSE has its headquarters. In Rajasthan state, the board is responsible for the promotion and development of secondary education. In the year 1957, the board was set up. Under the Rajasthan Secondary Education Act 1957, it was constituted. Via the website, results of examinations conducted by BSER can be accessed.

First published on: 30-05-2023 at 20:56 IST

