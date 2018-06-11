Rajasthan Board class 10th result 2018 LIVE: RBSE to declare scores at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

Rajasthan Board class 10th result 2018 LIVE: The results for class 10th examination conducted by Rajasthan board will be announced by Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer today. The scores will be declared by the board on the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Besides the official websites, students can also check the results on third party websites such as indiaresults.com and examresults.net. The exams for RBSE Class 10 were conducted from March 15 to 26, 2018 in which around 11 lakh students appeared for the paper.
Once the results are announced, the students will be able to check the result by logging to the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. On the website, look for the link which says Rajasthan Board Class 10 results 2018, RBSE Class 10 result 2018 and click on the same. Enter the required details, click on Submit. Download the Rajasthan Board Class 10 result 2018 and take a printout for future reference.
The results of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 10 examination will be declared today. The result will be available at the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in from 3:15 pm onwards.
