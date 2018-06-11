Rajasthan Board class 10th result 2018 LIVE: RBSE to declare scores at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

Rajasthan Board class 10th result 2018 LIVE: The results for class 10th examination conducted by Rajasthan board will be announced by Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer today.

Rajasthan Board class 10th result 2018 LIVE: The results for class 10th examination conducted by Rajasthan board will be announced by Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer today. The scores will be declared by the board on the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Besides the official websites, students can also check the results on third party websites such as indiaresults.com and examresults.net. The exams for RBSE Class 10 were conducted from March 15 to 26, 2018 in which around 11 lakh students appeared for the paper.