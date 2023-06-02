The RBSE 10th Result 2023 has been officially declared by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board examination can now access the BSER Class 10 results on the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

The Rajasthan education minister Dr BD Kalla, along with the minister of state for Education, Zahida Khan, announced the results through a press conference held in Jaipur. However, it seems that the link to check the RBSE Class 10 result is currently down. Therefore, it is advisable for Rajasthan Board students to wait for some time and try again later.

This year, the overall pass percentage for the RBSE Class 10 exams stood at 90.49 percent, showcasing an increase compared to the previous year’s pass percentage of 82.89 percent. Similarly to last year, girls once again outperformed boys, achieving a pass percentage of 91.3, while boys secured a pass percentage of 89.78.

To download the results, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link provided on the website

Step 3: Enter your credentials, such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: View and download your results

The Class 10 exams were conducted from March 16 to April 13. The first exam was English, while the final exam covered a vocational subject. The examination schedule was originally planned to conclude on April 11, but due to the declaration of a public holiday, the last exam was rescheduled to April 13.