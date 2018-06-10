Rajasthan Board 10th result 2018: RBSE to announce scores tomorrow; when and how to check

Rajasthan Board 10th result 2018: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will announce the results for class 10th examination on Monday, June 11, 2018. (Website)

Rajasthan Board 10th result 2018: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer will announce the results for class 10th examination on Monday, June 11, 2018. The scores will be declared on the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. The results are likely to be released around 3:15 pm tomorrow. All students who have appeared for the exam and were eagerly waiting for results, can check their scorecards on the official website and also on third party results websites like indiaresults.com once the results are announced.

The exams for RBSE Class 10 were conducted from March 15 to 26, 2018. To check the marks, candidates have to visit the official websites and enter their roll number to view their scores. Around 11 lakh students appeared for the paper this year. The candidates can also get their marks via SMS. More details are as follows:

Name of the exam: RBSE class 10th examination

Name of the board: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE)

Name of the website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

Date of the exam: March 15 to 26, 2018

Result status: To be declared

Date of the result: June 11, 21018

Time of the result: 3: 15 pm

Other websites: indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

Rajasthan Board 10th result 2018: How to check

Once the results are announced, students can follow the steps mentioned below to get their results:

Step 1) Log on to the official website of RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2) Click on the Class 10 results link, “RESULT CLASS X EXAM 2018” given on the right side of the portal

Step 3) A new webpage will appear. Enter the examination Roll Number

Step 4) Click on ‘Submit’

Step 5) Check scores

Step 6) Download result and take a print out for future purpose

All the best!