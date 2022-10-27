Rajasthan approves Rs 36 crore to set up digital libraries in schools

The Government of Rajasthan has sanctioned Rs 36.56 crore to set up digital libraries in 344 residential schools across the state, as per an official statement. Furthermore, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved the amount in compliance with the announcement made during the discussion of the Finance and Appropriation Bill 2022-23, the statement added.

The statement further added that in view of the importance of digital learning in today’s scenario, Gehlot had announced the financial provision for digital libraries and other necessary facilities for classes 9 to 12 in residential educational institutes and selected schools under various departments.

With this, digital libraries equipped with state-of-the-art facilities will be established in various residential schools, multipurpose hostels and Kasturba Gandhi Schools run under the Tribal Area Development Department, Social Justice and Empowerment Department, Minority Affairs and the School Education Department, among others.

The government is taking several decisions to promote information technology in education, the statement added.

With inputs from PTI.

