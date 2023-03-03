Rabindra Bharati University VC resigns, says he wants to continue as teacher

Sabyasachi Basu Roy Choudhury, an eminent political scientist, has resigned as the Vice Chancellor of Rabindra Bharati University (RBU). However, he expressed his desire to remain a teacher at the university, according to an official statement.

Furthermore, Choudhury has urged the higher education department not to consider him for any future appointment at any university, an RBU official said. “I tendered my resignation on February 29. I was in Sikkim and could not do it earlier. I would love to pursue the job of teaching and academic work. I want to be in the company of students,” Choudhury said.

CV Ananda Bose, the Governor of West Bengal who also serves as the chancellor of state-run universities, has requested that all 24 Vice-Chancellors resign in order to address technical issues related to their appointments. As a result, at least half of them have already complied, the statement mentioned.

Bose asked the vice-chancellors to continue for three more months and directed the authorities concerned to recruit new VCs following a Supreme Court order, the statement added.

