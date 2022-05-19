QwikSkills raises Rs 3.85 crore in a seed round funding

Cloud certification and skilling platform QwikSkills has raised Rs 3.85 crore in a seed funding round led by angel investors Manish Sinha and Naveen Gupta of Indian Angel Network (IAN) along with other investors.

“The cloud-based learning and certification digital platform aims to utilise the freshly infused capital to expand its footprint in business-to-business (B2B) enterprises and business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) segment with universities and colleges,” the company said.

Furthermore, the company also plans to use the investment funds to enhance its workforce and hire a team of cloud experts, developers, sales and marketing teams for B2B and corporate sales, with a vision of acquiring a major percentage of B2B markets.

Founded in 2020, the Gurugram-based startup is a subscription-based practice platform offering monthly and annual packages for users to practice cloud computing and meet the tech industry’s challenges. It also offers customised practice solutions for students and technology professionals to get hands-on cloud skills and grow their overall technical skills.

With inputs from PTI.

