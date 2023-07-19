Quest Alliance receives trust-based grant from philanthropist Mac Kenzie Scott

Quest Alliance, a not-for-profit organisation focused on building 21st-century skills and empowering young learners, announced receiving a trust-based grant from renowned philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The grant will be invested in building Quest Alliance’s internal capacity, technology solutions and innovate to drive deeper systemic change in the school to work ecosystem, an official release said.

Furthermore, the grant will give impetus to Quest Alliance to focus on urgent disruptions such as climate change, technology, rising inequality and rapidly changing nature of the future of work.

MacKenzie Scott’s philanthropy has been significant in the way it has shifted the dialogue towards more trust based and flexible funding which enables organisations to solve the most complex development problems with a long-term vision. With this grant, Quest Alliance will continue its mission of transforming the learning experience for young people, equipping them with the skills they need to succeed and thrive in the 21st-century workforce.

“This grant has given us a sense of stability, allowing us to focus on driving impact that islong-term and sustainable. It has given us the flexibility to take risks, experiment with innovative approaches, and a safety net to be more creative while solving critical problems. Support systems like these are instrumental in enabling organizations like ours to make transformative changes and play a vital role in shaping the future,” Aakash Sethi, CEO, Quest Alliance, said.

Founded in 2008 and supported by various partners, including CSR organisations of global technology and financial services companies, Quest Alliance aims to leverage this grant to make critical investments in leadership development and research. In addition to this, the grant will also be used to drive technology-based innovations and personalized learning, to ensure that young people have access to better job opportunities and can successfully navigate the school-to-work transition.