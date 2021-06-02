QUANTUM COMPUTING: Tomorrow’s computing, today

The Quantum Computing Lab at IIT Madras will host courses for undergraduate and postgraduate students and better prepare for a career in quantum science and technology.

India has witnessed heightened activity in the quantum science and technology domain in the last few years, backed by government initiatives such as a National Mission on Quantum Technologies and Applications. In an effort to keep the momentum going, Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has announced its collaboration with IBM on quantum computing education and research.

This agreement will provide IIT Madras faculty, researchers, and students with access to IBM’s quantum systems and tools over IBM Cloud to accelerate joint research in quantum computing, and develop curricula to help prepare students for careers that will be influenced by this next era of computing, across science and business.

The Quantum Computing Lab courses jointly taught by IIT Madras faculty and IBM researchers will include hands-on lab sessions on the IBM quantum systems and will augment existing courses on quantum information and computing. IBM will provide the learning resources, tools, and systems access needed by the faculty and students.

The Metropolitan Area Quantum Access Network (MAQAN), and the Centre for Field Programmable Photonic Gate Arrays (FPPGAs) are large initiatives at IIT Madras, supported by the ministry of electronics and IT.

Gargi Dasgupta, director, IBM Research India, said, “Quantum computing is fast emerging as one of the disruptive technologies of our times. IBM is committed to supporting educators like IIT Madras who are shaping the next generation of quantum innovators through various initiatives and programmes.

This collaboration with IIT Madras is part of the IBM Quantum Educators programme that helps teachers in the quantum field connect with one another and provide learning resources, tools and systems access they need to provide quality educational experiences.”

IIT Madras introduced the Interdisciplinary Dual Degree (IDDD) programme on ‘Quantum Science and Technologies’ (QuEST) in July 2020. The Institute fosters a collaborative environment under a cluster of projects focused on Quantum Communication and Computation, Quantum Information Theory and Quantum Materials, boosting the research infrastructure in these areas, and funding international conferences and collaborations.

