QS World University Rankings: IIT Bombay topples IIT Delhi to become best ranked Indian varsity

IIT Bombay topples IIT Delhi to become best ranked Indian varsity (Express Archive)

Rising 17 positions from last year, IIT Bombay has displaced IIT Delhi to become the top-ranked University of the country and 162nd in the world, the QS World University Rankings released on Wednesday revealed. Only a year before, it entered the top 200 club of the world universities.

IIT Delhi stands third at its unchanged world ranking of 172 while IISc Bangalore gained 20 positions to 170th rank and gained the second position for the top-ranked university in the country. The IISc, however, has not made it to the top 150 club, a position that it held two years ago.

“Research produced by the faculty at the 19 (Indian) universities ranked in both the 2018 and 2019 rankings have yielded, cumulatively, 803,000 citations. This is 85,000 more than in 2018’s edition of the rankings, which is creditworthy. The rise is also responsible for India’s overall citations-per-faculty ratio rising from 46.90 in 2018 to 50.74 in 2019,” Ben Sowter, research director at QS, said in a statement.

“However, the problem for Indian institutions and faculty is that the global citations-per-faculty rate has risen by more, reflecting the increasingly-intense international research environment. In 2018, the overall citations-per-faculty average was 51.74; it’s now 60.03 per faculty member. India’s research is demonstrably improving — but more slowly than its international competitors,” the statement further quotes Sowter.

IIT Delhi had a dramatic rise in QS World University Rankings since last year, as it rose by 40 positions, from 219 rank in 2016 to 179 in 2017. Whereas, IISc Bangalore has world’s second-highest research impact per faculty member. And many other Indian Institute of Technology, namely Roorkee (89.5/100), Delhi (84.0/100), Kharagpur (76.8/100), and Kanpur (75.6/100) also hold impressive score for citations per faculty.

A total of 24 Indian universities have featured in the 2019 edition of the QS Ranking, seven of which have improved their performance, nine remain stable, five are new to the rankings, whereas three lost ground this year. The five new entrants are Amrita University, Amity University, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Thapar University, and Vellore Institute of Technology. Amongst these, JMI has been placed in the 751-800 band, while the others are in 801-1000 club.