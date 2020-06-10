QS World Rankings: IIT-Delhi, Kharagpur among 10 Indian Institutions of Eminence to lose rankings in 2021 list

IIT Bombay retained its position as the best Indian university.

QS world rankings: Most of the premier Indian institutes have slipped in the 2021 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) world rankings. In its World University Rankings (WUR), at least 10 institutions marked by the government under the Institution of Eminence (IoE) scheme have been included, according to a report in The Indian Express. The IoEs which have lost in terms of their rankings are IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, University of Delhi, IISc Bangalore, Hyderabad Central University, BITS Pilani, Anna University, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), the report added.

Moreover, this year, only 21 Indian institutes found a place in the rankings which includes 1,000 universities, while last year, 25 Indian institutions had been included. While IIT Bombay retained its position as the best Indian university, it fell 20 ranks from 152 position last year to 172 this year. IIT Bombay is followed by IISc Bangalore, which has fallen from 184 to 185 and IIT Delhi, which has lost 11 ranks to now stand at 193. Meanwhile, IIT Kharagpur fell from 281 to 314 this year.

BITS Pilani, which was selected as an IoE in 2018, participated in the ranking, but could not secure a place in the top 1,000 universities, even as it was included in the 801-1000 bracket for the last three years. VIT, which was selected as IoE in 2019, has also not been able to secure a ranking this year, despite being included in the 801-1,000 bracket in 2019 and 2020.

Meanwhile, Shiv Nadar University, Jamia Hamdard and Kalinga Institute of Technology, all of which were recognised as IoEs in 2019, have been participating in the rankings for the past four years, but have not been able to secure a rank.

Of the 21 universities included this year, 14 have seen a decline in their positions, while only four institutes – OP Jindal University, IIT Guwahati, Savitribai Phule Pune University and IIT Hyderabad – have managed to improve their positions.