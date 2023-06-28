QS World Rankings 2023: Indian Institute of Science ranked first in NIRF research, slips 70 positions down internationally

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, which recently topped the Ministry of Education (MoE’s) National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023 in the research category, dropped 70 positions from 155 to 225 failing to make to the top 200 in international rankings.

IISc was also ranked second in the overall NIRF rankings for the fourth consecutive year, just one rank below the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras which has also witnessed a fall from 250 to 285 position in the latest edition of the QS World University Ranking released early Wednesday. IIT Madras was ranked first for the fifth time in a row in the NIRF Rankings 2023.

Interestingly, only one among the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), considered India’s premier institutes, could break into the top 150. IIT Bombay has made history by climbing 23 positions to become the first in the last eight years to make it to the list by securing 149th position. The last time, an Indian Higher Education Institute could achieve this feat was in the year 2016 when IISc Bangalore secured 147th position.

These are not the only fluctuations in the QS World Rankings 2023 list. IIT Delhi also fell from 174 to 197, IIT Kanpur from 264 to 278 and IIT Madras from 250 to 285. Meanwhile, University of Delhi ranked 407th and Anna University ranked 427th made a debut in this year to the world’s top 500 universities in the QS rankings.

These fluctuations have been caused due to changes in the ranking methodology this year. Three new parameters were introduced to the existing six in the assessment of QS World Rankings 2023 which included sustainability, employment outcomes, and international research network. Each of the newly introduced parameters carried a weightage of five percent which was accommodated by reducing the weightage given to academic reputation from 40% to 30%, faculty-student ratio from 15% to 10%, while increasing employer reputation from 10% to 15%.