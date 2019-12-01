QS University Rankings 2020: Kolkata’s Jadavpur University tops among state-run varsities

Another JU official said, “Our Asia QS ranking is 136, one rank higher than 2019 ranking, while we occupy the 11th spot among all Indian higher educational institutes.”

Jadavpur University has topped the list of state-run universities in the country, according to a latest ranking and secured the 11th spot among Indian higher educational institutes, officials said on Sunday. The QS University Rankings: Asia 2020, conducted among the Asian higher educational institutes, was released on November 27, the official said.

“This was a proud moment as the QS ranking is one of the top global rankings of institutions of higher education. JU had always occupied higher positions in globally recognised rankings,” Jadavpur University Vice Chancellor Prof Suranjan Das told PTI.

He said the university has “a strong interdisciplinary faculty” in both arts and engineering, which encourage research works in different fields and “consistently topped” the list of publications among stat-run universities.

