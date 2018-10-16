QS Ranking India 2018: IITs bag seven of top 10 spots in first domestic edition; check where IISC, Bangalore, JNU rank

QS Ranking India 2018: The top ten spots figure IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kharagpur, IIT-Kanpur, Hyderabad Central University, Delhi University, IIT-Roorkee and IIT-Guwahati.

QS Ranking India 2018: Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru continue to dominate the sphere of education in India in the first ever QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) ranking of the country’s higher education institutes. QS World University Rankings, which was released earlier this year, featured IISc, Bangalore as the top ranking Indian institute globally. However, IIT-Bombay has managed to leapfrog IISC, Bangalore to reach to reach the zenith of excellence in the domestic list. While IISC, Bangalore ranked second, IIT-Madras took the last spot on the podium. The only private institution to feature among the first 20 on the table is the Birla Institute of Science and Technology. There are a total of 75 institutions in the list.

QS (Quacquarelli Symonds), which is a British company specialising in education, conducts the ranking. The company’s Communications Director Simona Bizzozero said that the performance criteria used for the Indian University Rankings are the same as it used for the QS BRICS Ranking. She said that while academic reputation carries 40 per cent weightage in global rankings, it carries 30 per cent in the Indian edition. The World University Rankings focus on research impact (citations per faculty) while the domestic league looks at research productivity (number of papers per faculty), Bizzozero was quoted as saying by IE.

This is the second such country-specific rankings conducted by QS. Their first assignment was in China. The top ten spots figure IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kharagpur, IIT-Kanpur, Hyderabad Central University, Delhi University, IIT-Roorkee and IIT-Guwahati. A staggering seven of the top 10 places are secured by IITs. Notably, QS did not rank Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

“Countries like India and China are important for us because of the sheer number of domestic and foreign students. It makes sense for us to start domestic tables for the largest student markets. The India University Rankings look at the Indian university system with an international lens. The institutions ranked in this table are those that have appeared in our BRICS ranking in the past,” Bizzozero said, adding that next countries where such rankings will be published are Japan and South Korea.