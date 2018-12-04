QS ranking 2019: IIM Calcutta ranks 14th in Masters in Business Analytics rankings globally

QS 2019 Masters in Business Analytics Ranking!

India’s prestigious B-school IIM Calcutta has made it to the global QS 2019 Masters in Business Analytics Ranking. This year, the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta has been ranked 14th among universities from across the world that provide a Master’s degree in Business Analytics. Unlike last year, the rankings this year feature 75 institutes.

IIM Calcutta has scored 82.5 in Employability as compared to the global average of 49.8 and 81.4 in Alumni Outcomes against 56.4, which is the global average. It is to be noted that the Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) programme taught by the institute is jointly offered by three varsities, namely, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Kolkata and IIM Calcutta itself.

QS 2019 Masters in Business Analytics Ranking: How are the rankings decided?

The ranking is formulated by the data that is collected using three surveys, namely the QS Global Academic Survey, the QS Global Employer Survey and a survey completed by the business schools themselves. In order to be included in the Masters in Business Analytics Rankings 2019, institutes need to make sure that the following points are followed-

1. The programme should be taught mainly on-campus

2. Should have had at least one graduate class

3. A class size of at least 10 students to qualify

QS 2019 Masters in Business Analytics Ranking: The top 15 colleges-

1. MIT (Sloan), Cambridge

2. Imperial College Business School, London

3. Texas (McCombs), Austin

4. ESSEC/CentraleSupelec, Paris and Singapore

5. ESADE, Barcelona

6. USC (Marshall), Los Angeles

7. Manchester (Alliance), Manchester

8. Warwick, Coventry

9. University of Edinburgh Business School, Edinburgh

10. Minnesota (Minneapolis)

11. SMU- School of Information Systems, Singapore

12. Purdue (Krannert), West Lafayette (IN)

13. UCD (Smurfit), Dublin

14. IIM Calcutta, Kolkata

14. NUS Business School, Singapore

The MIT Sloan School of Management has topped the ranking for the top business analytics postgraduate programs once again. The Imperial College Business School is a new entrant in the list and it provides the best business analytics program in Europe. The top two are followed by the University of Texas at Austin’s McCombs School of Business at number three.