QS India rankings 2020: Jadavpur University finds no place in top 10

Calcutta University (CU) has secured the 11th spot in QS India Rankings 2020, topping among the state-run universities, followed by Jadavpur University (JU) at 12. Congratulating the two institutes, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said it was a proud moment for the state.

“We have topped among the state universities, just a few notches below the central higher educational institutions, including IITs and IISC,” CU Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakrabarty Banerjee said on Tuesday. In the world rankings, too, CU has secured the 27th spot, which shows that the varsity has a “high academic standard”, she said. “We are all very happy about the development. I am proud of our faculty members,” she added.

JU vice chancellor Suranjan Das did not receive calls. Among the central universities, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) dominate the list, with IIT-Bombay securing the top position and IIT-Kharagpur the fifth. Dhankar, who is also the chancellor of the two universities, said he was confident that the universities would do even better in the days to come.

“India/Ranking Web of Universities: More than 28000 institutions ranked. My congratulations to faculty and students of Calcutta University being No 27 and Jadavpur University No 68. I am confident we would in togetherness march on incremental trajectory,” he tweeted.

The chief minister also took to Twitter to heap praise on the state-run universities. “Happy to share with you that as per QS INDIA RANKING 2020, University of Calcutta and Jadavpur University have secured first & second positions respectively among all Government Universities in India. My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all,” Banerjee tweeted.