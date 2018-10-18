QS BRICS University ranking 2019: IIT Bombay, IISc Bangalore secure spots among top 10 varsities; check full list

The BRICS ranking includes the names of all the top universities that are located in the five BRICS countries, namely – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

QS BRICS University ranking 2019: The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Ranking for the year 2019 was released earlier this week. While Indian universities failed to make it to the top 100 among the world’s best varsities, they secured 2 positions among the BRICS University ranking. The BRICS ranking includes the names of all the top universities that are located in the five BRICS countries, namely – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. It consists the names of some 403 varsities from these 5 nations. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore and the two Indian varsities who have made it to the Top 10 of the list among 7 Chinese and 1 Russian institute. While IIT Bombay secured spot number 8, IISc Bangalore can be spotted at number 10.

The BRICS University ranking for 2019 includes the names of 100 additional colleges as compared to the 2018 edition. Like every year, China’s Tsinghua University has topped the list followed by Peking University and Fudan University. The BRICS University Rankings was first ever QS World University Rankings that was released by Location. It is compiled using eight different indicators which include the proportion of academic staff with a PhD and the ratio of faculty to students.

Check the top 10 names in the QS BRICS University ranking 2019 here-

1) Tsinghua University

2) Peking University

3) Fudan University

4) University of Science and Technology of China

5) Zhejiang University

6) Lomonosov Moscow State University

7) Shanghai Jiao Tong University

8) Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) -Bombay

9) Nanjing University

10) IISc, Bangalore

Apart from the two Indian varsities that feature in the list of Top 10 among BRICS nations, the list also includes the names of Indian Institute of Technology Madras at number 17, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi at number 18, IIT Kharagpur at number 23, IIT Kanpur at number 25, University of Hyderabad at number 36, University of Delhi at number 42, IIT Roorkee at 47 and IIT Guwahati at 48.