QS Best Student Cities Ranking 2023 List (OUT): Mumbai spotted at 103 rank in India — Check complete details here

QS Best Student Cities Ranking 2023 has been released after taking a survey of students on factors like affordability and desirability. The list has been prepared by global higher education consultancy QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) which shows Asia growing as a destination for higher education.

According to the list, no Indian city has made it to the top 100. Mumbai bagged the 103rd rank, to emerge as India’s highest-ranked student city for affordability but it struggled on metrics for student mix and desirability. Bengaluru is the second desired city, ranked at 114. While Chennai and Delhi have made their entries to the list this year at 125 and 129, respectively.

The QS Best Student Cities Ranking provides independent data to the students for help in their study decisions related to affordability, quality of life, the standard of university, and the experiences of previous students that have studied in that city.

QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) ranks in 140 cities across the world. In the Arab Region, Dubai is the best student city which ranks 51st globally whereas Buenos Aires, Argentina, takes 23rd position in the world.

International students address only a small part of the overall student body in India. As per the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2018-19, the number of worldwide students signed up for Indian colleges was only 47,427. India wants to draw the attention of 200,000 international worldwide students in its universities by 2023 which is multiple times the ongoing aggregate. The goal was set at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, which has profoundly impacted international students’ mobility.