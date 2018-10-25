QS Asia ranking 2019: IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi among eight Indian institutions in top 50 Asian universities list

QS Asia ranking 2019: For the Asia ranking, over 13,000 universities were taken into consideration from across 46 countries.

QS Asia ranking 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay and Delhi have been ranked at the top among Indian universities that have been listed in the latest QS Asia Ranking 2019. The ranking has been compiled using 11 indicators that have been used to survey 83,877 academics and 42,862 recruiters in order to assess the reputation of a university. For the Asia ranking, over 13,000 universities were taken into consideration from across 46 countries. While IIT Bombay secured rank 33, IIT Delhi stands at 40 followed by IIT Madras at 48 and Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore at 50.

QS Asia ranking 2019: Indian varsities among top 100 Asian colleges-

Rank 33: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay

Rank 40: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi

Rank 48: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras

Rank 50: Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore

Rank 53: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur

Rank 61: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur

Rank 62: University of Delhi

Rank 86: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee

QS Asia ranking 2019: Top 10 varsities-

Rank 1: National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore

Rank 2: The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Rank 3: Nantang Technological University, Singapore (NTU)

Rank 3: Tsinghua University, China

Rank 5: Peking University, China

Rank 6: Fudan University, China

Rank 7: The Himg Kong University of Science & Technology, Hong Kong

Rank 8: KAIST- Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology, South Korea

Rank 9: The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), Hong Kong

Rank 10: Seoul National University, South Korea

More about Indian varsities among QS Asia ranking 2019-

While there are only 8 Indian Universities among top 100 Asian varsities, there are many others who made it to the list but are listed after Rank 100. The University of Hyderabad is at number 106, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati at 107, University of Calcutta at 134, Jadavpur University at 137, Banaras Hindu University at 156, Institute of Chemical Technology (UDCT), Mumbai at 167, Anna University at 169, Jamia Millia Islamia at 177, BITS Pilani at 180, University of Mumbai at 187 and Indian Institute of Technology- Hyderabad at 198.