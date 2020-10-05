Qlik expands presence to over 400 universities in India

Qlik Continuous Classroom includes hands-on exercises, quick references guides, assessments, the ability to chat with live instructors, and earn qualifications in the form of certificates and digital badges.

Qlik, the data analytics & data integration solutions company, has expanded its Qlik Academic Program to over 400 universities and educational institutions across India. It recorded a 400% uptick in registrations from India for the first nine months of 2020, compared with the overall 12 months of 2019. “The increase in the number of registrations can be attributed to the growing awareness of data literacy across education institutions, which are adding marketable data skills to their curricula to strengthen their academic offerings,” Qlik said in a statement to the media.

In an age where data is the new water, the Qlik Academic Program provides university lecturers free and ready-to-teach resources, which include instructor-led content, in-class activities, sample data sets and student assignments, all housed in its online self-paced course library, the Qlik Continuous Classroom.

Qlik Continuous Classroom includes hands-on exercises, quick references guides, assessments, the ability to chat with live instructors, and earn qualifications in the form of certificates and digital badges. To date, within the APAC region, 90% of all the Qlik Sense qualifications and 98% of all data analytics certifications have been earned by Indian students and professors.

Pankaj Muthe, program manager, Academic Program, APAC, Qlik, said, “Covid-19 has created massive transitions in the current work ecosystem, pushing organisations to reshape their existing business models. To excel in this new data-driven world order, data literacy and analytics have emerged as sought-after skills. The Qlik Academic Program caters precisely to this growing need for data expertise by equipping new-age learners with the right set of data skills required in tomorrow’s workplace. It equally focuses on empowering educators who can help the next generation of data experts excel in this space.”

The Qlik Academic Program is open to any accredited university-level institution worldwide, including for-profit and non-profit colleges. Some of the prominent universities and institutions that have partnered with Qlik include IIMs (Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Calcutta) and IITs (Madras, Bombay, Roorkee and Kharagpur).

Recently, Qlik also launched its Professor Ambassador Program. Professors currently enrolled in the Qlik Academic Program can self-nominate to be a champion in preparing students for the data-driven workplace. Applications are open now to November 30. Selected ambassadors will be announced in early 2021.