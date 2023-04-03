Q&I launches scholarship programme for JEE, NEET aspirants

Thomson Digital backed ed-tech platform Q&I has announced a scholarship programme for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) students. The scholarship programme worth Rs five crore will be offered to 3,000 students over the course of next one year, an official release said. As per the release, Q&I will reach out to 1,500 schools in 30 cities for the scholarship award of one year free access to Q&I. The students will be selected based on the nominations received from the school Principals.

The scholarship program aims to encourage students in their journey of preparation and clearing the competitive exams. The students and their parents will be handed over a curated letter and a certificate announcing their selection for the scholarship programme.

“With Q&I, our aim is to make competitive exam preparation for all aspirants. By introducing these two programmes we wish to provide newer possibilities and opportunities to the teachers and the students. The educator programme will offer teachers a one of its kind exposure at a national level and also provide them with an upskilling opportunity in their domain,” Vinay Singh, CEO, ED, Q&I and Thomson Digital, said.