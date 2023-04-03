scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Q&I launches scholarship programme for JEE, NEET aspirants

Q&I will reach out to 1,500 schools in 30 cities for the scholarship award of one year free access to Q&I.

Written by FE Education
The scholarship program aims to encourage students in their journey of preparation and clearing the competitive exams.
The scholarship program aims to encourage students in their journey of preparation and clearing the competitive exams.

Thomson Digital backed ed-tech platform Q&I has announced a scholarship programme for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) students. The scholarship programme worth Rs five crore will be offered to 3,000 students over the course of next one year, an official release said. As per the release, Q&I will reach out to 1,500 schools in 30 cities for the scholarship award of one year free access to Q&I. The students will be selected based on the nominations received from the school Principals.

The scholarship program aims to encourage students in their journey of preparation and clearing the competitive exams. The students and their parents will be handed over a curated letter and a certificate announcing their selection for the scholarship programme.

“With Q&I, our aim is to make competitive exam preparation for all aspirants. By introducing these two programmes we wish to provide newer possibilities and opportunities to the teachers and the students. The educator programme will offer teachers a one of its kind exposure at a national level and also provide them with an upskilling opportunity in their domain,” Vinay Singh, CEO, ED, Q&I and Thomson Digital, said.

Also Read
Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 03-04-2023 at 16:58 IST

Stock Market