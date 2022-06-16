PwC announces to offer 10,000 jobs in India in next five years, sets its footprint to Odisha

PricewaterhouseCoopers India has announced to offer 10,000 additional employment opportunities in India over the next five years, as it set foot in Odisha for the first time with an office in state capital Bhubaneswar. The company plans to hire around 500 people in the state within the next year.

According to the company, the new office in Bhubaneswar will be a flexible, multi-use one serving clients in the region, a company official said. “This expansion is in line with the firm’s commitment to create 10,000 additional jobs in the country over the next five years,” he said.

“Our talent pool is no longer centered in metro cities and we are looking to leverage the wealth of skilled professionals in other cities, too,” PwC Chairperson Sanjeev Krishan said. Between 2006 and 2017, tier-2 and tier-3 cities received five times more investment for retail infrastructure than tier-1 and metro cities, Krishan said.

“At PwC, our endeavour is aligned with India’s $5 trillion aspiration,” he said, adding, providing job opportunities across the country will be an important step towards achieving this goal, and “we are making this an integral part of our growth strategy”.

In a recent development, the firm had set its operations in Jaipur. It will also set up branch offices in Noida and Thane, he said.

