PW to hire 2.5k even as layoffs scar edtech

Edtech startup Physics Wallah (PW) on Monday announced its plans to hire 2,500 new employees across verticals within the first quarter of 2023. The edtech unicorn said that it plans to hire these employees at an ‘extensive scale’ through mega recruitment drives.

The new positions at PW include jobs across multiple roles and responsibilities. According to a statement, the startup is hiring faculty members and professionals for allied roles like business analysts, data analysts, counsellors, operations managers, batch managers, teachers and many more.

The hiring spree at PW comes at a time when several tech startups especially edtech firms have been struggling to keep costs under check amidst a dire funding winter. At least 20,000 employees have also lost their jobs in the ongoing layoff wave among tech startups since 2022. Multiple global and Indian edtech companies including Byjus, Unacademy, Vedantu, upGrad, Coursera have instituted job cuts as investors in the segment have turned cautious.

“PW is a growing family and it brings us joy to see more students relying on our platform to learn and grow. At this growth juncture, hiring more professionals across roles was the next natural progression for us. Above all, we are looking for people who are passionate and aligned with our vision to provide affordable and quality education to all and become lifelong learning partners for students.” said Satish Khengre, HR head of Physics Wallah, in a statement.

PW is on a growth spree ever since $100 million (about `777 crore) in series A funding from Westbridge and GSV Ventures at a valuation of $1.1 billion in June 2022. Post the funding, PW also acquired PrepOnline, an edtech platform and Altis Vortex, a book-publisher in October 2022. It also acquired iNeuron to expand its offerings in the upskilling category in December 2022.

Since its launch in 2014, PW has forayed into several competitive exams, including state boards, GATE, CDS, NDA, UPSC, CTET, SSC, CDS, Railways, Banking, CA, Commerce, MBA and more, apart from JEE and NEET preparation.

It has also launched post-graduate courses and PW Skills for career building and tech skilling. PW currently claims to have a team of more than 6,500 employees, including over 2,000 teachers and educational experts.

PW offers both free and paid online courses to students. It also provides offline and hybrid coaching through its centres across India. The startup also has a vast pool of educational content available in nine languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Gujarati. PW has over 12 million subscribers across 37 YouTube channels and more than 10 million+ app downloads on Google’s Play Store.