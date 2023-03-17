PW and Utkarsh Classes launch PW Vidyapeeth Jodhpur centre; aims to focus on NEET, JEE preparation

Ed-tech platform Physics Wallah and Jodhpur-based test prep company Utkarsh Classes have announced the launch of the Physics Wallah-Vidyapeeth Centre for offline NEET and JEE preparation in Jodhpur.

According to an official release, the joint venture aims to bring together the capabilities of both institutions to offer a value-added learning experience to students preparing for medical and engineering entrance exams.

“The Physics Wallah Vidyapeeth will be managed by Utkarsh Classes in Jodhpur. This is part of our mission to provide quality education to students at a nominal fee with experienced and excellent teachers and a technology-enabled hybrid education model,” Nirmal Gehlot, founder, CEO, Utkarsh Classes, said.

Dinesh Vaishnav, head of the Vidyapeeth Jodhpur Centre, pointed out that the admission process for entrance exam preparation such as NEET, JEE, and Foundation batches have started at the Jodhpur centre.

It will also see NEET preparation classes for English medium students in grades nine and 10, science students in 11/12 and 12th pass start in the first week of April. Students can avail of up to 90% scholarship for admission to upcoming offline batches by clearing the PWSAT scholarship test, the release said.

“PW and Utkarsh Classes connect with the students at a personal level. With our combined effort, we can serve the students in Jodhpur in medical and engineering exams and enrich the learning experience at affordable rates,” Alakh Pandey, founder, CEO, Physics Wallah, said.

Students preparing for NEET-JEE can check their preparation level at the All India level and clear their doubts through Physics Wallah’s doubt-solving interaction platform – PW Saarthi, the release added.