Punjab, UK agree for further tie ups in higher education, information technology

Punjab and the United Kingdom have agreed for further tie-ups in higher education, information technology, agriculture, information technology, food processing, sports, public transport (electric buses) and biomass sectors.

The decision was taken on Thursday, May 26,2022 during a meeting between Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and British high commissioner to India Alex Ellis.

During the meeting, it was agreed that there is a huge potential of collaboration between Punjab and the UK in these sectors. Mann said hardworking and resilient people of Punjab have already made a mark in these sectors.

He further added that the advanced technology of the UK will be helpful in further harnessing the hidden potential in these sectors.

The Punjab government will ensure a smooth and hassle-free mechanism for investors in the state, Mann said, adding that he is already in touch with a large number of prospective investors from the UK.

With inputs from PTI.

Read Also: TCS partners with Deakin University to co-develop corporate learning program