Punjab to run double shifts in schools with higher strength of students

According to an official order, Punjab’s education department has decided to run schools in double shifts, where strength of students is high but there is shortage of space, rooms and other infrastructure.

The direction in this regard has been issued to director general school education, director school education, director State Council of Educational Research and Training and district education officers.

Those schools where primary and upper primary schools are run at one campus would also be run in double shifts with the approval of heads of both the schools, the order said.

In the summer season, the timing of the first shift will be 7 am till 12 noon while the timing of the second shift will be 12:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Whereas, in the winter season, the timing of the first shift will be 7:30 am till 12:15 pm while the timing of the second shift will be 12:30 pm till 5:15 pm.

Meanwhile, Vikram Dev Singh, president, Democratic Teachers Front mentioned the state government should open new schools where the strength of students is high rather than going for this temporary measure.

