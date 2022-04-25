Punjab to recreate Delhi’s education model, says Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

The Punjab Government is set to replicate education model of Delhi in the state where students from all economic backgrounds will have equal right to get quality education, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Monday.

“The revolution in education’s system is discussed across the country. We will replicate the same model in Punjab where students from either rich or poor background will get quality education together. The country will progress this way by learning from each other,” Mann said.

Mann, who is on a two-day visit to Delhi along with his senior officers, visited health institutes and schools in the national capital to understand the ‘Delhi model’ and replicate it in the state. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia accompanied Mann to a Delhi government school in Chirag Enclave.

“Let us work together to strengthen the education system of the country,” Kejriwal said.

The Punjab CM is accompanied by a battery of senior officers from both school education, and health and family welfare departments, to take inputs on the two crucial sectors.

With inputs from PTI.

