Punjab to implement UGC pay scales for college, university teachers from Oct, says CM Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced that his government will implement the University Grants Commission (UGC) pay scales in colleges and universities from October in the state. According to the official statement, he said that an approval has been given to hire guest faculty in government colleges.

Mann made the announcement on Teachers’ Day and said the state government will implement the UGC 7th pay commission in colleges and universities of the state from October 1. “In all colleges and universities in Punjab, the University Grants Commission (UGC) 7th pay commission will be implemented from October 1, 2022,” he said. Implementation of the UGC 7th pay commission has been a major demand of college and university teachers in Punjab, the statement noted.

According to the official statement, Mann said that to meet the shortage of teachers, an approval has been given to hire guest faculty teachers in all government colleges in the state. A notification in this regard will be issued soon, he added in a video message.

Furthermore, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader added that an increase in the pay of the guest faculty teachers who have been teaching in colleges for the last 18-20 years has also been made.

Meanwhile, the AAP government in Delhi has announced to introduce Student Advisory Board (SAB) in its schools. The Student Advisory Board will act as a voice of students and will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students, by designing, managing and executing various school activities, an official statement said.

Earlier, UGC chairman, Jagadesh Kumar had announced that UGC will launch five fellowship and research grants, including those for single girl child and retired faculty members, on Teachers’ Day.

“On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, UGC is announcing several research schemes which will benefit Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) across the country,” Kumar said on Sunday.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read: Two Punjab school teachers aim to make smart-schools to bring modern ways of education

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn