  • MORE MARKET STATS

Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) Class 5, 8, 10 results declared; Details here

By: |
Updated: May 30, 2020 11:29:02 AM

The results have been announced on the basis of marks fetched in CCE (Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation), and pre-board examinations.

he results have been announced on the basis of the grading system. The results have been announced on the basis of the grading system.

Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) Class5, 8, 10 results declared: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the results of classes V, VIII and X fro the session 2019-20. The results have been announced on the basis of the grading system. The students need to check their results by visiting the official website of the PSEB at pseb.ac.in. Interested students also can check their results at indiaresults.com.

The results have been announced on the basis of marks fetched in CCE (Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation), and pre-board examinations.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) Class 5 8 10 results declared Details here
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-19 lessons for school education
2CA Exam 2020: Now students can select nearby exam centres amid lockdown, check details
3CBSE student? Beware of fake calls promising increase in exam marks