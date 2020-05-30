Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) Class 5, 8, 10 results declared; Details here

The results have been announced on the basis of the grading system.

Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) Class5, 8, 10 results declared: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the results of classes V, VIII and X fro the session 2019-20. The results have been announced on the basis of the grading system. The students need to check their results by visiting the official website of the PSEB at pseb.ac.in. Interested students also can check their results at indiaresults.com.

The results have been announced on the basis of marks fetched in CCE (Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation), and pre-board examinations.