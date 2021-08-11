Punjab: Schools reopens for all classes! Not even 33% govt teachers, employees fully vaccinated

Exactly a week after Punjab schools were reopened, all the heads of government and private schools in the state have been asked to collect at least 10,000 samples (of teachers and students) for Covid testing daily (Photo: IE)

Schools reopened in Punjab as the state government directed reopening of schools in the state. This applies to all the classes from August 2. Exactly a week after Punjab schools were reopened, all the heads of government and private schools in the state have been asked to collect at least 10,000 samples (of teachers and students) for Covid testing daily.

IE reports that the data compiled by the state education department shows that not even 33 per cent of school teachers in government colleges (Punjab) are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Punjab reopened schools from August 2 for all the classes. Schools opened for Classes X to XII from July 26 itself.

This comes even as Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on July 20 issued an order clearly mentioning that only those teachers and staff members fully vaccinated will be allowed physically to attend schools.

The district education officers and teachers were randomly asked to upload data regarding vaccination of teachers and students (18 plus) as well as data for COVID random sampling which was ordered in all schools in the state.

As per the Indian Express, the data reveals, out of the total 1.13 lakh teaching staff of Punjab education department, 65,182, which 57.25 per cent, have been vaccinated with the first dose. Of this, only 36,831 (32.34 per cent) teachers are fully vaccinated with both the doses for COVID-19. Out of this, 28,351 teachers have received only the first dose and are waiting to get the second dose.

Coming to the non-teaching staff, the data reveals that out of total 12,712 employees, 5,598 (44.03%) have been administered with at least one dose. While 2,692 have received second doses too, 2,906 employees have been vaccinated with the first dose only.

So, out of total 1.26 lakh employees, in the state education department, the total number of staff vaccinated with the first dose stands at 70,780, which is 55.92 per cent. While 39,523 have been vaccinated with both the doses, 31,257 have been administered with the first dose only.

The data further shows that nearly 44 per cent of its overall staff and 42 per cent of teaching staff of Punjab education department has not been vaccinated with the first dose of vaccine against covid.

Teachers in Punjab were initially not counted among frontline workers and were not given any vaccination priority when the vaccination drive began in January this year. It was later in March when some districts of Punjab such as Ludhiana included them (teachers) as frontline workers and started vaccinating them on a priority basis.