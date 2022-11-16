Punjab to name govt schools after martyrs, freedom fighters

The Government of Punjab has announced to name its state-run schools after martyrs and freedom fighters, Harjot Singh Bains, School Education Minister said on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Furthermore, village panchayats and the school management committees have been asked to pass resolutions for schools to be renamed, he said.

They will then send the same to the state headquarters within the next month through principals along with the biographical notes about the martyrs and freedom fighters, said the minister in a statement.

According to Bains, the decision has been taken so that future generations get to know about the sacrifices of martyrs and freedom fighters for the country.

With inputs from PTI

