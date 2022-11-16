scorecardresearch
Punjab to name govt schools after martyrs, freedom fighters

According to Bains, the decision has been taken so that future generations get to know about the sacrifices of martyrs and freedom fighters for the country.

Written by FE Education
Furthermore, village panchayats and the school management committees have been asked to pass resolutions for schools to be renamed, he said.

The Government of Punjab has announced to name its state-run schools after martyrs and freedom fighters,  Harjot Singh Bains, School Education Minister said on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

They will then send the same to the state headquarters within the next month through principals along with the biographical notes about the martyrs and freedom fighters, said the minister in a statement.

With inputs from PTI

