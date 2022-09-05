Two Punjab school teachers aim to make smart-schools to bring modern ways of education￼￼￼

Barnala teacher Harpreet Singh aims to convert a dilapidated school building into a smart one, which will consist of a kindergarten section, a language lab and LED screens with projectors, an official statement said. Furthermore, he is among the two teachers from the state who have been selected for the national award to be given by President Droupadi Murmu on Teachers’ Day on September 5, 2022.

The other person is Arun Kumar Garg, a Mansa government school principal, who started a YouTube channel for delivering free lectures in mathematics to students when the coronavirus pandemic struck.

According to Harpreet Singh (43), the head teacher at a government primary school in Bihla village of Barnala district, the initiative of turning his dilapidated school building into a smart one started back in 2009.

He furthermore added that a sum of Rs 39 lakh was spent on the school building over the years. He too contributed money for school infrastructure, the statement said. “It was a very old school building. With the support of villagers and NRIs, a new school building was built,” Singh said.

“LED screens with projectors have been installed in classes for providing digital education,” he further added. A language lab has also been set up in the school and it helps improve pronunciation of students.

Meanwhile, Mansa’s Datewas Government Senior Secondary School Principal Arun Kumar Garg says he decided to give mathematics lectures to students through YouTube after the coronavirus pandemic struck.

“My idea was that more and more students learn mathematics and they should not fear it,” Garg said. He further added that there are lectures on mathematics subjects from classes 6 to 12 and anybody can have access to it.

In another initiative, Garg along with his some friends set up an NGO, Pehal foundation, to provide free education to rural area students, who want to study medical or non-medical subjects after class 10, the statement added.

