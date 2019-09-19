Punjab PSEB 10th, 12th supplementary results 2019: Here’s how to check

Here;s how to check the PSEB result

PSEB 10th, 12th supplementary results 2019: The results for class 10, 12 supplementary examinations have been declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). These examinations had been conducted during July and August. It must be noted that the results for PSEB Class 10 and Class 12 examinations were declared in May 2019. Those who sat for the supplementary exam can check their results on the official website – pseb.ac.in. One can also do the same on indiaresults.com.

PSEB 10th, 12th results 2019: how to check

Step 1: Head to the official website of PSEB – pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Select the link for the results page or visit indiaresults.com

Step 3: Proceed to the link to the class 10th, 12th supplementary results 2019

Step 4: As results appear, download it and also take a print for later use

In 2019, more than 8 lakh students sat for the Punjab board examinations, out of which, about 4.5 lakh sat for class 10 and around 3.5 sat for class 12 exams.

Notably, Ludhiana’s 16-year-old Neha Verma who secured 99.54 per cent (647/650), from Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School had emerged as the class 10 board topper. The 2019 pass percentage stood at 85.8 percent for PSEB Class 10 Exams.

For PSEB class 12, three students secured 98.89 per cent each, emerged as toppers in the northern state – Muskan Soni from science stream, Sarvjot Singh Bansal from commerce stream and Aman from humanities. The PSEB 12th pass percentage was 86.41 per cent in 2019, up drastically from 65.97 per cent last year.

About PSEB

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)was set up through a legislative enactment in November of 1969 developing and promoting school education in the state of Punjab. About two decades later in 1987, the Vidhan Sabha made an amendment in the Board’s Act to give it autonomy. The scope of Board’s functions is far reaching and covers almost every aspect of the school education.