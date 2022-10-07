Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration process begins – check details

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Starts: In good news for a large number of candidates, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has started the counselling process for Punjab National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022. Candidates who are looking to apply have been asked to apply at the official website bfuhs.ac.in from October 7, 2022, to October 13, 2022.

Through this counselling process, the university is looking to fill up seats in Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programmes. Notably, the university will conduct online counselling for admission in undergraduate dental and medical programmes in all private universities and other institutes in the state.

While the candidates from the general category have been asked to pay the application fee of Rs 5,900 to register for the counselling session, those from the Schedule Caste (SC) category will have to pay a fee of Rs 2,950. Candidates who clear the counselling will get admission to various programmes in the state.

Even as the provisional merit list for Punjab NEET UG 2022 will be announced on October 19, 2022, students can submit their objections to the admission branch of the university in the offline made. The last date to submit objections is October 20, 202 till 50 pm. The university will release the final merit list on October 21, 2022.

Here’s how candidates can register for counselling:

* Candidates may first visit the official website bfuhs.ac.in

* After reaching the homepage, they may click on the link related to MBBS and BDS that is under the UG NEET 2022 tab.

* They may now register for the counselling process by submitting the required information.

* Candidates may now fill up the application form.

* Now, they can upload the required documents

* Once this is done, candidates are required to pay their application fees.

* They may now download the application form

* After this, they are required to download the application for future use.

It may be noted that those candidates who are selected will have to report to their allotted colleges.

IGNOU December TEE 2022: Tentative exam dates announced – check at ignou.ac.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) announced the dates for IGNOU Term End Exam (TEE) for December 2022 today. Students who will have to appear for the exam can check the full schedule at the official website ignou.ac.in.

While the exams will start on December 2, 2022, the last date of the same is January 5, 2023. It is, however, important to note that the dates are tentative at the moment and may change in case of need. The university will conduct the exams in two sessions this year. Even as the first session will be held from 10 am to 1 pm, the second session will start from 2 pm to 5 pm.

According to information published on the IGNOU website, the portal related to the online exam will be up in some time. Recently, the university also announced that the last date for online application for TEE December 2022 is October 31, 2022. Students will have to pay the application fee of Rs 200 with the late fee being Rs 1,100.

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date for submission of assignments (both in hard copy and soft copy) for Term-end-Examination, December 2022 has been further extended up to 31st October, 2022,” the official notification of the university said.

The university further said that it will try to adjust the city preferences of students. It has the right to shift students from one exam center to another due to Covid protocals or other reasons if required.

Recently, the university extended the dates for submission of assignments for TEE December 2022. The new schedule was uploaded to the official website.

As per the notification, students will be required to submit their assignments on or before October 31, 2022. They were also asked to visit the official website and then click on the notice that was uploaded under the ‘News and Announcements’ section of the website.