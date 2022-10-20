Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Provisional merit list to be released today at bfuhs.ac.in; Check how to download

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences will release the provisional merit list today, October 20. Candidates who have qualified in the undergraduate entrance examination and applied for admission to the medical courses offered by the university will be able to download the merit list from the official website of bfuhs.ac.in.

After the release of the provisional merit list, the candidates can visit the admission brunch at the website of BFUHS Faridkot to raise objections till 5 pm on October 21. After the review of the objections, the final provisional merit list will be displayed on the website.

How to download Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Provisional Merit List?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of BFUHS – bfuhs.ac.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Provisional Merit List’. Then, the provisional list will be displayed on the screen. Download and save Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Provisional Merit List for future reference

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences is conducting a counselling process for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses including private universities and minority institutions in punjab.

Candidates have been advised to keep a close eye on the official website of BFUHS. The direct link to the Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Provisional Merit List will be provided in this article also. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website and financial express for latest updates.