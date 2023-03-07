scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains urges teachers to enrol their wards in government schools

Referring to the admission campaign, Bains said its purpose is not only to increase the number of students but to also restore the confidence of the common people.

Written by PTI
The minister said he is following the vision of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
The minister said he is following the vision of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has urged all the teachers and principals of the department to enrol their children in government schools.

In a letter to government teachers, school heads and teachers’ associations, Bains said, “Let us be a part of the efforts being made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to make the state ‘Rangla (vibrant) Punjab’”.

The minister said he is following the vision of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and continuously striving to provide qualitative education to students by making the school education system up to date.

Also Read

He said he is very happy to see the dedication of the teachers towards ‘Mission 100 per cent’. The scheme is aimed at empowering schools to achieve 100 per cent results.

Referring to the admission campaign, Bains said its purpose is not only to increase the number of students but to also restore the confidence of the common people by connecting the society with government schools.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 09:42 IST