scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Punjab minister Dhaliwal seeks Centre’s intervention as 700 students face deportation from Canada

In a letter to Jaishankar, Dhaliwal has sought time to meet him over the issue.

Written by FE Education
These students should not be deported and given work permits considering their visas, Dhaliwal said.
These students should not be deported and given work permits considering their visas, Dhaliwal said.

Amid the fear of deportation faced by as many as 700 Indian students from Canada, Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal has sought intervention of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in the matter. In a letter to Jaishankar, Dhaliwal has sought time to meet him over the issue.

Around 700 Indian students, mostly from Punjab, are facing deportation from Canada after the authorities found their “admission offer letters” to educational institutions to be fake. The matter came to light in March when these students applied for permanent residency in Canada.

“I have also sought time to meet EAM so that the whole matter can be brought to the attention of the GOI personally,” Dhaliwal said.

Also Read

In the letter to the EAM, Dhaliwal said, “These (700) students are innocent and have been cheated by the clique of fraudsters…” “I shall be highly grateful if you again look into the matter personally and take up the matter with concerned agencies including High Commission of Canada and government of Canada so that these students can be saved from being deported,” wrote Dhaliwal.

immigration image
Also Read

These students should not be deported and given work permits considering their visas, he said.

Dhaliwal also appealed to the people of Punjab that before going abroad or sending their children for studies, the details of the college and the record of the travel agent must be checked.

With inputs from PTI.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 07-06-2023 at 12:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market