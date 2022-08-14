Punjab govt to set up 16 new medical colleges in five years, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said his government will build 16 new medical colleges in the state in five years so that the medical aspirants in Punjab will no longer have to go to countries like Ukraine to study Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS).

According to the official statement, with the new addition of 16 more colleges, the total number of medical institutes in the state will rise to 25. This move will transform Punjab into a hub of medical education, Mann said while chairing a meeting to review the status of the upcoming five medical colleges at Sangrur, SAS Nagar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Malerkotla. “The state has a glorious legacy of producing world-class doctors,” the chief minister said.

Further, according to the official statement, chief minister Mann lamented that none of the successive governments in the state focused on establishing quality medical colleges in Punjab. Mann alleged that as a result of this, a large number of students have to go abroad for medical education.

The statement further mentioned that the chief minister has assured that the students in Punjab who aspire to pursue medical education will not have to migrate to other countries to study medicine. On the contrary, these students will be provided quality medical education in the new medical colleges, the chief minister added.

Around 18,000 Indian medical students were evacuated from Ukraine amid its war with Russia. These students have been waiting for the government to absorb them in the medical colleges here. However, the National Medical Council (NMC) has not given permission for their admission citing lack of provision to do so. Meanwhile, the Ukraine returned Indian medical students have been staging protest for their demands to be heard and have requested the government to save their future.

