Punjab govt to launch buses for girls studying in government schools: CM Mann

The Punjab government will soon launch a bus service for girl students studying in government schools, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said. The step aims to promote girl students to complete their studies in government schools and ensure safety and security of girls.

According a press release from the chief minister office, the government is aiming to provide safety to the girl students so that they can bring laurels to the state in the education sector.

However, the statement further said that scripting a new success story, Punjab has become the first state in the country to organise free tour for the students of the government schools for watching the live launching of the Chandrayaan III from Indian Space and Research Organization (ISRO) centre, Sriharikota.

Congratulating the students, the Chief Minister said that the move was aimed at ensuring holistic development of the students by widening their perspective.

A batch of 30 students including 15 boys and 15 girls selected from the Schools of Eminence were sent to this trip. Most of these students had travelled in the Airplane for the first time in life adding that the Punjab government had borne the entire expenditure of travelling, boarding and lodging of these students, the chief minister said.

ISRO will conduct more space and missile programmes on around 13 various projects in coming days in which more students from the state will be sent for up-scaling their knowledge on science and technology, he added.

The chief minister also said that ISRO has evinced keen interest in setting up Space Museum in the state. He said that the state government will provide fulsome support and cooperation to ISRO for setting up this project in Punjab. This museum will further propel science culture in the state, he added.

With inputs from ANI