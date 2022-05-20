Punjab govt to distribute free uniform to 15.49 lakh government school students

According to Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Punjab Education Minister, his department would distribute free uniforms to 15,49,192 government school students between grade one and eight for the academic session 2022-23.

“A grant of Rs 92.95 crore has been released by the education department,” he said in an official release.

Furthermore Hayer mentioned that out of the total beneficiary students, Rs 50.72 crore has been released for 8,45,429 girls, Rs 32.75 crore for 5,45,993 boys belonging to scheduled caste category and Rs 9.46 crore for 1,57,770 boys of BPL (below poverty line) category.

The free uniforms would be distributed by the school management committees (SMCs).

The minister further added the SMCs would purchase uniforms at the rate of Rs 600 per student.

The minister instructed education officials to not purchase uniforms from any particular shop.

With inputs from PTI.

Read also: Codingal to hire over 1,000 coding instructors by September