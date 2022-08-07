Punjab govt provides one-time age relaxation to education providers to compete for ETT posts

The Punjab government has announced a one-time relaxation in the age limit for education providers or volunteers working on contractual basis to compete for regular jobs.

This move is aimed to enable the education providers and volunteers working on contractual basis to compete for regular jobs through direct recruitment for elementary teachers training (ETT) posts, Harjot Singh Bains, School Education Minister, in an official statement said.

He further added that the education providers which include education guarantee scheme-alternative and innovative education (EGS-AIE) and special trainer (STR) teachers, have been rendering their services diligently in government schools under various schemes for several years.

According to the official statement, these teachers and educationists have been demanding relaxation in the age limit for direct recruitment to secure their future as many of them have already crossed the age limit for direct recruitment.

Their demands were taken up to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who after a sympathetic consideration of their problems ordered the one-time relaxation in recruitment, said Bains.

As per the statement, the move will enable around 12,000 education providers or volunteers to apply for 5,994 ETT posts on the basis of their experience.

Furthermore, the statement clarified that this exemption was only for one time and would be applicable for the upcoming recruitment of 5,994 ETT posts in the administrative department.

ETT is a two-year-long diploma course for teaching in government schools. It helps aspiring teachers to learn about different teaching methods and techniques for preschoolers. The Department of Punjab Education Elementary Teacher Training recruits eligible candidates for its various posts. Candidates can apply online through its official website.

With inputs from PTI

