Punjab govt launches ‘Schools of Eminence’ project in Mohali; plans to upgrade 117 schools

The Punjab government has launched the ‘Schools of Eminence’ project at the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Mohali, inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Taking to Twitter Mann called it a historic day in the field of education for Punjab. “Today the first of the 117 schools of eminence in Punjab is being inaugurated. Congratulations to all Punjabis,” he wrote in Punjabi.

Earlier on Saturday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal praised Mann over the development. “In such a short time, 117 schools of eminence were announced. After Delhi, now Punjab will witness the education revolution. Soon, all schools in Punjab will become world-class. Congratulations to three crores Punjabis,” he tweeted.

On Wednesday, chief minister Mann said that the state government’s priority is to make “Punjab a leading state in the field of education nationwide.” Taking to his social media handle, Mann wrote, “We are striving to fulfil our promise of providing quality education to the people of Punjab. First of all, we have started the work of making the school buildings splendid. Our priority is to revolutionise the field of education and make Punjab the leading state of the country in it.” Along with this tweet he also shared several pictures of the schools of Punjab showing the earlier and current condition of the schools.

As per the government reports, under the project, the AAP government will upgrade existing government schools into ‘Schools of Eminence’ for grades nine to 12. The government plans to upgrade nearly 110 government schools as ‘Schools of Eminence’ in Phase 1.

With inputs from ANI