Punjab government orders inquiry against 720 private schools over fee hike

The AAP-led dispensation in Punjab on Sunday has ordered an inquiry against 720 private schools for allegedly raising fees despite government’s directions. The decision was taken after receiving complaints from parents who claimed these schools disregarded the government directions.

“Inquiry has been ordered against 720 private schools against whom parents lodged complaints. Strict action will be taken if found guilty,” said education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer in his official twitter handle. Previous month, Bhagwant Mann, chief minister had directed all private schools in the state against increasing fees or compelling children to buy books, uniforms or stationery items from select shops.

Malwinder Singh Kang, Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab unit spokesperson said that the Mann-led government was committed to ensure quality and affordable basic education in the state. He further added that the education minister had ordered an inquiry after parents claimed that these private schools were not following the government’s directions regarding fee and purchase of books and uniforms. Kang said if any school is found guilty during inquiry, strict action will be taken against it.

With inputs from PTI.

