Punjab government collaborates with BCEIPL to launch ‘English for Work’ online course

The Punjab government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with British Council Education India Pvt Limited (BCEIPL). Through this strategic partnership both parties intend to expand employment opportunities for the youth. The MoU was officially signed by Amarpal Singh, director, higher education on behalf of the Punjab Government and Duncan Wilson, managing director, BCEIPL, according to an official statement.

Additionally, as part of the partnership, they are set to introduce a specialised training programme called “English for Work” targeting students from government colleges under the higher education department. The training course aims to enhance the employability of young individuals, equipping them with the necessary skills to be more competitive in the job market. The course will be available online and will follow a ‘flipped classroom approach,’ combining the advantages of self-study flexibility with engaging interactive live classes, the statement mentioned.

Furthermore, the course will incorporate both pre and post-assessment tests to monitor the participants’ progress throughout the duration. Upon successfully completing the course, the participants will be awarded a recognised certificate, enhancing their credentials. Commencing from this academic session, approximately 5,000 students from government colleges will have the opportunity to undergo comprehensive training, it added.

With inputs from ANI.