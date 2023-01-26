Punjab Exams 2023: PSEB releases date sheet for Class 5, 8, 10, 12 – Details inside

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the date sheet for secondary and higher secondary examinations in 2023. The eligible students can download the final examination schedule from the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

The Class 10 exams will begin on March 24 and will end on April 13, 2023. The Class 12 exam will commence from February 20 and conclude on April 19, 2023.

Punjab School Education Board Class 10 exam details:

March 24 – Punjabi- A, History and Culture of Punjab- A

March 27 – English

March 31 – Computer Science

April 03 – Mathematics

April 05 – Science

April 12 – Hindi, Urdu (in place of Hindi)

April 13 – Home Science

Punjab School Education Board Class 12 exam details:

February 20 – General Punjabi, Punjab History and Culture

February 22 – Chemistry

February 24 – General English

February 27 – Biology

February 28 – History

March 01 – Mathematics

March 02 – Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English, Urdu

March 04 – Political Science, Physics

March 22 – Business Studies-11

March 31 – Economics

April 19 – Computer Science

The PSEB also released the schedule for the upcoming primary examination. As per the notification, the class 5 exam will begin on February 27 and conclude on March 03, 2023. The class 8 exam will take place on February 25 and will end on March 21, 2023.

Know how to check the date sheet:

(a) The eligible students need to visit the official website of the Punjab School Education Board at pseb.ac.in.

(b) After visiting the home page, the candidates need to click on ‘News/Press Releases’.

(c) A new page will appear on the screen.

(d) Now one needs to click on the dedicated link.

(e) After clicking on the link, the date sheet will appear.

(f) Download the schedule and take a printout of the same for future reference.