Punjab, Delhi top progressive school education rankings

By Anvitii Rai

Punjab and Delhi are on top in most of the progressive school education parameters — performance grading index (PGI) and gross enrolment ratio (GER), respectively —according to a report published by the Confederation of Indian Industries and Deloitte here on Friday.

Titled ‘Yearly Status of School Education in states and Union territories’, the report highlights state-wise performance for 2020-21 based on United District Information System or Education (UIDSE+) data and results from the PGI report 2019-20.

While Delhi topped the GER table in the upper primary and secondary levels, Punjab scored the highest in three out of five parameters of PGI (infrastructure and facilities, equity, and governance processes).

For the other levels of GER, the ratio of total enrolment, regardless of age, to the population of the age group that officially corresponds to the specified education level, Meghalaya had the topmost score for the primary level and Himachal Pradesh had the same for higher secondary level. As for the rest of the PGI parameters, Rajasthan had the best learning outcomes and quality, while Kerala had the most accessible school education.

Other key findings of the report included the fact that a majority of the 1.5 million total schools in the country are in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. Uttar Pradesh also has a majority of India’s teachers (1.6 million of 11 million in total) as well as the highest total enrolment, including pre-primary. However, as far as pupil-to-teacher (PTR) ratio is concerned, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are the top scorers. To be specific, PTR is the number of students per teacher, and is recommended to be under 30:1 for every school and under 25:1 for schools with a large number of socio-economically disadvantaged students under the National Education Policy (NEP).

The report pointed out a general improvement in the availability of functional electricity, internet connectivity and computer availability. Water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities in schools have also improved.