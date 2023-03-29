scorecardresearch
Punjab CM to provide appointment letters to 219 clerks of School Education Department

The Services Selection Board Punjab has completed the recruitment process for these clerks, according to Harjot Singh Bains, school education minister, Punjab.

Written by FE Education
Bhagwant Mann, chief minister, Punjab, is focused on creating job opportunities for the youth of the state. As a step in that direction, he will personally present appointment letters to 219 newly hired clerks in the School Education Department of Punjab, according to an official statement.

The Services Selection Board Punjab has completed the recruitment process for these clerks, according to Harjot Singh Bains, school education minister, Punjab. Bains stated that it is a notable achievement that approximately 28,000 young people in the state have been provided with government jobs within a year of the government’s formation, as per the statement.

“The recruitment process is ongoing to strengthen the school education of the state and provide world-class education to children,” he added.

First published on: 29-03-2023 at 13:00 IST

