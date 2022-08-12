Punjab CM Mann accepts resignation of Baba Farid medical varsity’s VC

The resignation of the vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Raj Bahadur, who was allegedly forced to lie on a dirty mattress at a hospital by the state’s health minister, Chetan Singh Jouramajra during an inspection has been accepted by the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. The chief minister after accepting the resignation has forwarded it to the Punjab governor, official sources said.

According to the sources, the state government has given the charge of the university VC to the director, medial education, as of now.

As per the official statement, Raj Bahadur had tendered his resignation after he felt “humiliated” at the hands of health minister. The incident happened last month, in July when Jouramajra was on an inspection to Faridkot’s Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, which comes under the university.

A video clip of the incident that circulated on social media had showed Jouramajra placing a hand on the veteran surgeon’s shoulder as he pointed towards the “damaged and dirty condition” of a mattress at the hospital. The minister was then seen allegedly forcing Bahadur to lie down on the same mattress, the statement mentioned.

After the incident, Dr Bahadur had conveyed to the Punjab chief minister the “humiliation” and requested that he be relieved from service as the work environment was not conducive. The incident had triggered an outrage and various doctors’ bodies, including the Indian Medical Association, flayed the health minister over his behaviour and demanded his dismissal from the state cabinet.

Meanwhile, three other doctors of a medical college attached to the university also tendered their resignation citing personal reasons after Bahadur’s application. However, their applications came amid the outrage within the medical fraternity in the state.

With inputs from PTI

