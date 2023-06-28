Punjab CM increases salaries of 12,700 teachers up to three times.

Salaries of 12,700 teachers, who were regularised recently, have been increased by up to three times, Bhagwant Mann, chief minister, Punjab, said. “These teachers will be known as associate teachers and special inclusive teachers, they will be governed by a ‘Policy for Welfare of Adhoc, Contractual, Temporary Teachers (Nation Builders) and other employees in the School Education Department,” he said.

Based on their educational qualifications and eligibility criteria for entering into services, the emoluments for teachers have been determined until the completion of 58 years in service. These teachers will receive a yearly increment of 5% on their salaries, according to Mann. Furthermore, BA pass education providers, previously receiving Rs 9,500 per month, will now be entitled to Rs 20,500 as their emolument. Similarly, teachers with ETT and NTT qualifications will receive Rs 22,000 instead of the current salary of Rs 10,250, he added.

Additionally, teachers with BA, MA, and B.Ed degrees, who currently earn Rs 11,000, will now receive an emolument of Rs 23,500. Inclusive education volunteers, as per Mann, will see an increase in their compensation from Rs 5,500 to Rs 15,000, according to an official statement.

Mann stated that education volunteers, who were previously receiving a salary of Rs 3,500, will now be paid Rs 15,000. Additionally, teachers under the Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS) and Alternative and Innovative Education (AIE), currently earning Rs 6,000, will see an increase to Rs 18,000. He emphasised that this decision by the state government is a significant milestone, ensuring the comprehensive development of these teachers. He further explained that these teachers have served in the education department for over 10 years, and the state government has now regularised their services, contrasting with previous governments that merely made empty promises on the matter, the statement mentioned.

With inputs from PTI.