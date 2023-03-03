Punjab CM ensures transparency as 2nd batch of govt school principals set to visit Singapore.

The Punjab government aims to send a second batch of 30 school principals to Singapore for training, Bhagwant Mann, chief minister asserted that the process to select these teachers is completely transparent, according to an official statement.



The second batch will visit Singapore from March 4 to 11 for training at the National Institute of Education International. The first batch of 36 principals had participated in a professional teacher training seminar in Singapore from February 6 to 10, as per the official statement.

Government is committed to bringing qualitative transformation in government school education, while a five-member committee selects the principals based on laid-down parameters, Mann claimed. Some of those selected include teachers who are state and national awardees, he said. “I want to tell the people of Punjab that there is no lobbying, favouritism or any such thing involved in this process. They (the principals/teachers) are the nation’s builders and we have to select the best,” he added.

Government has zero-tolerance towards corruption and there cannot be any compromise on giving quality education to the children in Punjab, Mann stated.